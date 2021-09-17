Independent Bank names new president, COO

MCKINNEY, Texas — Independent Bank Group Inc., the parent company of a Texas-based bank with branches throughout the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado regions, has promoted Michael Hobbs to president and chief operating officer.
Hobbs was formerly Independent’s executive vice president and banking officer.
Former president and CEO David Brooks will remain the company’s head executive but will cede the president role to Hobbs.
“These changes reflect the careful thought of our board of directors regarding the future leadership of our company. Michael is a talented and experienced bank executive who has re-energized the organic growth of our company. Under his leadership we have developed a new retail strategy, enhanced our middle market lending team, and strengthened our operating platforms. He is the perfect person to properly balance the need to continue building our infrastructure while optimizing execution across all business lines so that we achieve our growth goals.”
Brooks said in a prepared statement, “With Michael’s oversight of the day-to-day operations of the company, I will be able to focus on long-term shareholder value creation by guiding the company to achieve strategic and sustainable growth, address positive social change in the communities we serve, and meet the challenges of a rapidly-evolving industry landscape.”
Independent operates branches in Berthoud, Brighton, Boulder, Eaton, Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont, Loveland and Westminster.
