Viega names two new executives

BROOMFIELD — Manufacturing company The Viega Group has appointed new executives for its sales and marketing operations, it announced Thursday in a news release.
Scott Wallace will be the company’s chief commercial officer, and Jared Mackrory will be its marketing director.
“Having the right leadership team in place is crucial for the growth and well-being of any organization,” Viega CEO Markus Brettschneider said in a prepared statement. “I’m pleased to have found two new members of that team in Scott and Jared. They bring a breadth of experience and knowledge that will help take Viega to the next level.”
Wallace will set Viega’s go-to-market strategy and oversee its sales and marketing departments. He previously worked at Danone, Kellogg Co. and Procter & Gamble.
Mackrory will be responsible for marketing strategy. He previously worked at Danone and Kimberly-Clark.
Viega employs more than 650 people in the United States and manufactures more than 3,000 pipe fitting installation products.
