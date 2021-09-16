Airport Commission considers advancing hangar RFP

LOVELAND and FORT COLLINS — The Northern Colorado Regional Airport Commission today will consider approving wording in and the advertising of a request for proposals on new hangar space.

Through summer, airport staff, including a planning and development sub-committee, have developed the RFP. Input has resulted in some questions as to whether the document should seek development ideas related to two sites or three, as well as what type of hangar development should be sought or accepted.

Redevelopment of existing hangars and new development could each be included as well, according to an airport commission information packet.

As the RFP was in-development, community input included opposition to the possible displacement of private aircraft hangars as the process moved forward. Early planning ideas showed roughly 60 current tenants could be displaced, but the airport later walked those proposals back a bit.

Today’s question is about what the RFP should say and whether it should be advertised. A request would go out under the aegis of the airport, and the cities of Loveland and Fort Collins.

If an RFP is approved, a schedule in the airport commission documents shows six weeks of publishing and advertising; three weeks for evaluating and scoring proposals and interviewing top finishers; and two weeks for evaluators to prepare and present a recommendation to the commission.

The commission is involved in questions on preparing the RFP but not in the review of RFP submissions.

The meeting today begins at 3:30 p.m. in the airport conference room on Earhart Road in Loveland. The question is No. 6 on the agenda and expected to be considered about 45 minutes in.

An agenda is available here.

