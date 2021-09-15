Poor air quality is negatively affecting plants’ ability to fight climate change

Researchers at the National Center for Atmospheric Research are finding that high levels of ozone in the atmosphere is negatively affecting plants’ ability to absorb carbon dioxide, Colorado Public Radio reports.

Sponsored Content Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses

Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%! Read More

This makes the plants less effective at fighting climate change.