Local officials, environmental groups skeptical of new greenhouse gas targets

Colorado’s new greenhouse gas intensity target, which is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the state by 60%, is attracting skepticism from environmental groups and local officials, the Colorado Sun reports.

Sponsored Content Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses

Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%! Read More

Critics cite lack of data and inability to enforce the targets as reasons why the drive may not succeed.