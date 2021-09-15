Dozens flock to CU South hearing in week before vote

BOULDER — The Boulder City Council’s vote on how to proceed with plans to annex more than 300 acres south of the city to potentially serve as a new part of the University of Colorado campus isn’t until next week, but interest in the topic — one that’s been debated for years — peaked Tuesday as nearly 100 locals signed up to weigh in during a council public comment session.

As is expected with such a large crowd and such a polarizing issue, residents’ feelings were mixed on the CU South annexation proposal, which would represent the largest addition of acreage to the city in decades.

“There are a lot of strong, passionate feelings on this issue,” Mayor Sam Weaver said. “It has been for a long time a subject of discussion in the community.”

CU bought the property in 1996, and the city has long eyed it as a potential site for flood mitigation and open space preservation.

“We weren’t expecting how sudden and violent the flooding would be,” Boulderite Terri Walters said of the 2013 floods that swamped parts of the city.

The flood-control facilities proposed for CU South would protect about 2,300 residents and more than 1,000 homes.

“Boulder is Boulder in large part because of the University of Colorado,” resident Laurie Dornberger said. “CU faculty, staff and students should have the opportunity to live here and experience all that Boulder has to offer.”

Resident Brian Frey said the city “has a moral obligation” to protect its residents against future floods.

Annexation has proven controversial in part due to concerns about traffic, overdevelopment and a large increase in the student population as CU is contemplating more than 1,000 new housing units. CU has not fully articulated its plans for the site, causing further consternation among opponents.

Boulder’s Planning Board did not recommend approval of the annexation agreement.

“This is not a debate about flood mitigation, which I think we all agree is a great idea. It’s about good governance and how far the city should go to get flood mitigation from CU. In my opinion, we’re not there yet,” resident David Martus said. “…The annexation agreement is still a draft with significant changes occurring in just the last several weeks. … This agreement needs more time and there are too many items that the university won’t consider.”

Councilmembers Junie Joseph and Bob Yates have recused themselves from a CU South vote due to prior employment at the university.

In addition to the City Council’s upcoming vote on the agreement, there is a ballot measure on the issue up for a vote in November.

Some council members view that measure as unnecessary if the council approves the agreement before November. Opponents say that if that happens, a citywide referendum could be used to reverse the approval.

