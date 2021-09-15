CU to participate in $25M spectrum study

BOULDER — The University of Colorado will participate in a new $25-million U.S. National Science Foundation study led by Notre Dame University called SpectrumX that seeks to “transform the landscape of [radio and telecommunications] spectrum research, education, collaboration and management,” according to a CU news release.

Astrodynamics professor Scott Palo will lead CU’s SpectrumX efforts.

“Radio spectrum is a precious resource that is critical for U.S. national competitiveness,” Palo said in the release. “CU is exceptionally well positioned to make a major impact on this issue through world class research, workforce development and private and public partnerships with a focus on equity, diversity and inclusion.”

CU’s participation in the project comes just days after the completion of Silicon Flatirons Frontiers in Spectrum Sharing conference that brought together industry representatives, legal professionals, students and lawmakers to discuss the future of the spectrum.

