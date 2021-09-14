New rehab hospital planned for Greeley

GREELEY — If the city of Greeley approves, a new rehabilitation hospital may begin construction this fall on property previously owned by the UCHealth system.
Poudre Valley Health Care Inc., an entity affiliated with UCHealth, sold 5.32 acres of undeveloped land at 69th Avenue and West 10th Street to CAH Acquisitions LLC on April 16. The property is adjacent to UCHealth’s Greeley Emergency and Surgery Center. Purchase price of the property was not disclosed in planning documents, and the deed has yet to be filed with Weld County. Poudre Valley Health paid $637,210 for it in December 2011.
CAH, under its related entity Catalyst Health Care Real Estate, has begun the permitting process for a 42-bed, 48,500-square-foot rehab hospital that during peak hours would have 65 employees on site, according to information filed with the city planning office. City staff has until Sept. 30 for its review of the project.
If all goes as planned, the newest entry in the rehabilitation health-care sector would open in 2023. It would compete against in-hospital rehabilitation units at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, The Center at CenterPlace in Greeley and the Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital near U.S. Highway 34 and Interstate 25 in Johnstown.
Anthony Lampasona, chief development officer at Catalyst Health Care Real Estate, is listed as the project contact. Lampasona did not return requests for a call back.
Catalyst is based in Pensacola, Florida, and touts on its website its expanding presence in the health care industry. The company was formed in 2011. It lists 20 states on its website where it has facilities; Colorado is not among them.
It has broken ground on three rehabilitation hospital projects this year — a 74,000-square-foot facility in Miamisburg, Ohio, in June; a 45,000-square-foot hospital in Georgetown, Delaware, in February; and a 43,000-square-foot facility in LaPorte, Indiana, in January.
