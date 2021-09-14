FoCo, BoCo crack list of top remote work sites

FORT COLLINS and BOULDER — A commercial real estate news site reports Fort Collins and Boulder are two of top 20 “Best Cities for Working Remotely.”
FoCo was No. 11; BoCo’s eponymous city was No. 15.
Other cities included those that draw by reason of weather — the top two were in Arizona and two others were in Florida — or business and technology: Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina; Plano and Austin, Texas; Bellevue, Washington; Henderson, Nevada; Irvine, California.
The impetus for the list came from a spring Gallup poll showing nearly three-fourths of white collar jobs are still done from home and that workers are continuing to consider where they’d like to live if they can now work from anywhere.
Polling looked at these “digital nomads” and the sorts of amenities they sought, including Internet service — highlighted by participants in a BizWest Innovation Roundtable last month — food providers working with local restaurants à la Nosh Delivery, and low home prices and crime rates.
