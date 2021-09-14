Estes Park Health gets $200K grant

ESTES PARK — Estes Park Health Foundation got a four-year, $200,000 grant to replace aging medical equipment, a local news source reports.

The money will come from Lienemann Charitable Foundation in Lincoln, Nebraska. The group’s support “is a critical component of this campaign,” Mullin said in a press release.

The foundation’s current MRI machine is 14 years old, its President Kevin Mullin said, and a fundraising project for a new one is underway to raise $1.1 million. Healthcare staff do about 2,000 such procedures a year, he said.

“The new MRI machine gives scans in half the time of the current machine and is wider and quieter, which makes for a more comfortable exam for patients.”

