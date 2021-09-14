Amazon to hire nearly 5,000 in Colorado

DENVER and COLORADO SPRINGS — An Amazon.com Inc. statement said the ecommerce company needs to hire 4,900 people in the Denver and Colorado Springs metropolitan areas, as part of a national push to bring on 125,000 more workers.
Some jobs and sites include signing bonuses of up to $1,000; the company said averages starting wages are $18 an hour. Benefits including insurance and college tuition, are said to be bring that up another 20%.
Amazon has 16,000 Colorado employees across 20 sites — a tech hub, fulfillment and delivery centers, retail stores — and roughly two dozen Whole Foods Markets.
The Seattle-based company has opened 250 locations across several types this year. It has sites near Northern Colorado in Thornton and Colorado Springs.
It’s widely understood to be planning a fulfillment center of up to 2.4 million square feet near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland.
The company’s third annual virtual “recruiting day” is tomorrow.
