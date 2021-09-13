Xcel Energy Day of Service activities help support Colorado communities and nonprofits

DENVER — Colorado employees of Xcel Energy and their families worked together to support nonprofits around the state on Saturday as part of Xcel’s day of service, the company announced in a news release.

More than 2,110 volunteers took part in 50 projects, from landscape maintenance to feeding the hungry. Projects included helping build the Tenderfoot Trail in Boulder and packing 200,000 meals for Colorado Feeding Kids.

“Giving back to our communities is part of our core values, staying connected and committed to our customer” said Hollie Velasquez Horvath, senior director of state affairs and community relations, in a prepared statement. “Now more than ever our nonprofit partners need our help. Day of Service started 11 years ago and has grown to be our largest annual community volunteer effort. It’s rewarding to work side-by-side with our co-workers, family and customers to make this effort a big success and have a positive impact on the communities we serve.”