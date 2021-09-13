Xcel Energy Day of Service activities help support Colorado communities and nonprofits

DENVER — Colorado employees of Xcel Energy and their families worked together to support nonprofits around the state on Saturday as part of Xcel’s day of service, the company announced in a news release.
Sponsored Content
Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses
Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
More than 2,110 volunteers took part in 50 projects, from landscape maintenance to feeding the hungry. Projects included helping build the Tenderfoot Trail in Boulder and packing 200,000 meals for Colorado Feeding Kids.
“Giving back to our communities is part of our core values, staying connected and committed to our customer” said Hollie Velasquez Horvath, senior director of state affairs and community relations, in a prepared statement. “Now more than ever our nonprofit partners need our help. Day of Service started 11 years ago and has grown to be our largest annual community volunteer effort. It’s rewarding to work side-by-side with our co-workers, family and customers to make this effort a big success and have a positive impact on the communities we serve.”
DENVER — Colorado employees of Xcel Energy and their families worked together to support nonprofits around the state on Saturday as part of Xcel’s day of service, the company announced in a news release.
Sponsored Content
Register for Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin – David vs. Goliath: How To Win Big in Business
BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar Shave Club. Sponsored by McDonald Toyota Greeley.
More than 2,110 volunteers took part in 50 projects, from landscape maintenance to feeding the hungry. Projects included helping build the Tenderfoot Trail in Boulder and packing 200,000 meals for Colorado Feeding Kids.
“Giving back to our communities is part of our core values, staying connected and committed to our customer” said Hollie Velasquez Horvath, senior director of state affairs and community relations, in a prepared statement. “Now more than ever our nonprofit partners need our help. Day of Service started 11 years ago and has grown to be our largest annual community volunteer effort. It’s rewarding to work side-by-side with our co-workers, family and customers to make this effort a big success and have a positive impact on the communities we serve.”
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!