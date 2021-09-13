Home » Today's News



Price increases slamming Colorado farmers

Rising prices for critical farming supplies such as pesticides and fertilizer are hitting Colorado farmers hard, the Colorado Sun reports.

Much of the increase has come from supply chain disruptions and the shortage of truck drivers and warehouse workers.

