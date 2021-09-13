Decibullz signs corporate supply deal with aircraft servicer

FORT COLLINS — Decibullz LLC will provide Constant Aviation Inc. with hearing-protection products “and cooperate on the development of new products to address needs specific to aviation,” a press release said.
Decibulz LLC makes high-tech earplugs and other products. BizWest in September reported that the company was pursuing corporate clients aggressively.
Constant Aviation takes care of planes at airports. The industry terms are “maintenance, repair, overhaul” and “aircraft-on-ground” services. OSHA regulations mandate hearing protection for such companies.
The release said it will be the first such aviation company to use personalized products for this.
“We’re choosing to … work directly with a manufacturer to use and help refine an innovative solution” to the problem of noise in hangars and on tarmacs, said Kent Stauffer, a vice president involved with quality and safety efforts at Constant Aviation.
Constant Aviation CEO David Davies found Decibullz through its sponsorship of National Hot Rod Association auto racing.
Deciullz CEO Kyle Kirkpatrick said Davies’ “firsthand experience” and the “real-world feedback” of working with the Cleveland-based MRO will lead to further innovation.
