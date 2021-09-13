Colorado Springs Dunkin’ Donuts closes over lack of employees

A Dunkin’ Donuts shop in west Colorado Springs has temporarily closed because it can’t find enough workers, the Gazette reports.

The shop, which normally has about 15 employees, had only three when it closed.