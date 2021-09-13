Boulder Valley, NoCo breweries honored at GABF

DENVER — Local breweries throughout the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado took home awards at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival on Friday, including several top honors.
Sponsored Content
Register for Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin – David vs. Goliath: How To Win Big in Business
BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar Shave Club. Sponsored by McDonald Toyota Greeley.
The winners from the region were:
- Bootstrap Brewing Co., Longmont, gold medal in American Pale Ale for Stick’s Pale Ale.
- BJs Restaurant & Brewhouse, Boulder, gold medal in wood- and barrel-aged strong beer for BJ’s Barrel Aged Got Beer.
- Crystal Springs Brewing Co., Louisville, gold medal in American fruit beer for Blood Orange Kolsch.
- Avery Brewing Co., Boulder, silver medal in American-style lager for Stampede.
- 12Degree Brewing, Louisville, bronze medal in Belgian-style strong specialty ale for Treachery.
- Grimm Brothers Brewhouse, Loveland, bronze medal historical beer for Snow Drop.
The festival portion of this year’s GABF has been cancelled due to COVID-19. The festival is set to return in October 2022.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
DENVER — Local breweries throughout the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado took home awards at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival on Friday, including several top honors.
Sponsored Content
Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses
Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
The winners from the region were:
- Bootstrap Brewing Co., Longmont, gold medal in American Pale Ale for Stick’s Pale Ale.
- BJs Restaurant & Brewhouse, Boulder, gold medal in wood- and barrel-aged strong beer for BJ’s Barrel Aged Got Beer.
- Crystal Springs Brewing Co., Louisville, gold medal in American fruit beer for Blood Orange Kolsch.
- Avery Brewing Co., Boulder, silver medal in American-style lager for Stampede.
- 12Degree Brewing, Louisville, bronze medal in Belgian-style strong specialty ale for Treachery.
- Grimm Brothers Brewhouse, Loveland, bronze medal historical beer for Snow Drop.
The festival portion of this year’s GABF has been cancelled due to COVID-19. The festival is set to return in October 2022.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!