Home » Industry News » Government & Politics



Three respondents for whitewater park

By  — 

LOVELAND — The city is talking with three groups that responded to a request for proposals to build a whitewater park in Loveland.

The Coloradoan reports a review is underway to see if any of the three will meet requirements to develop the project — and show evidence of progress on it by a Nov. 12 state deadline. A regional tourism group is involved as well.

The city said the review will take until early October.

Loveland ended an agreement with a previous developer who was indicted.


 