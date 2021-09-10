Three respondents for whitewater park

LOVELAND — The city is talking with three groups that responded to a request for proposals to build a whitewater park in Loveland.

The Coloradoan reports a review is underway to see if any of the three will meet requirements to develop the project — and show evidence of progress on it by a Nov. 12 state deadline. A regional tourism group is involved as well.

The city said the review will take until early October.

Loveland ended an agreement with a previous developer who was indicted.