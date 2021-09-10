Second Old Town site for restaurant

FORT COLLINS — The Waffle Lab plans a second site in Old Town here, notes Townsquare Noco. The breakfast spot will locate in The Exchange, take a spot previously held by FoCo DoCo.

The Belgian-style waffle joint’s other local storefront is on West Olive. A third is in Boulder. The Waffle Lab began as a Fort Collins food truck in 2012.

It’s known for a baked-not-batter waffle, imported sugar, and the sausage rosemary gravy, which it retails by the quart, as well.