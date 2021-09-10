Home » Industry News » Government & Politics



Fort Lupton to join wastewater district

By 

FORT LUPTON — The city council here voted 5-1 to join the Metro Wastewater Reclamation District, said an item in the Fort Lupton Press.

The city of about 8,000 people was facing costs of $38 million to improve its wastewater treatment plant; city staff thinks that could be cut by about 40% by signing on with the reclamation district.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment had ordered the plant repairs.


 