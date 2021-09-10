Crestone Capital continues expansion with new Utah office

BOULDER — Little more than a month after Boulder-based wealth management company Crestone Capital LLC broke into the California market with a new office in Los Angeles, the company is expanding again with operations in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The new Utah office will be run by executive director Rachelle Morris.

“Utah is often referred to as the ‘Beehive State’ because Utahns persevere and are incredibly industrious. Rachelle embodies these exact characteristics, and we are thrilled to have her leadership and deep bench of expertise in the wealth management space as we continue to increase our presence across the western United States,” Crestone chief strategy officer Jeff Burney said in a prepared statement.

Morris previously held positions with Goldman Sachs & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crestone manages more than $3.2 billion in assets and has offices in Boulder; Denver; and Austin, Texas, in addition to its two new operations.

