Bennet gets 2/3 of fire and forestry goal

DENVER — The U.S. House of Representatives Agriculture Committee proposed $40 billion for forests and outdoor restoration projects; the money is part of the $3.5 trillion annual budget backed by the Biden Administration.

Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet had sought $60 billion in a bill dubbed the “Outdoor Restoration Partnership Act.” The House committee proposal also put money toward clean energy and rural economic development.

BizWest reported in its September print edition on Bennet’s bill and other groups’ efforts to mitigate the effects of wildfires.

The $40 billion is aimed at projects that include forest and watershed restoration, wildfire mitigation and vegetation management. A $4.5 billion earmark would establish a Civilian Climate Corps to advance the work.

