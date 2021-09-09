New auto dealership hall of fame to induct 11 from region

Eleven automobile dealers from Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley, some deceased, will take their places among the inaugural class of 50 dealers inducted into the new Colorado Automobile Dealers Hall of Fame.
The new recognition program will kick off with a dinner during the Denver Auto Show’s 12th annual auto preview gala. The dinner will be at Elitch Gardens, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, just outside the Denver Auto Show.
The 11 from Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley represent well-known names in the auto sales industry. They are:
- Robert Markley, Fort Collins
- Bob Fisher, Boulder
- Herrick Garnsey, Greeley
- Jack TerHar, Broomfield
- Scott Ehrlich, Greeley
- Gene Markley, Fort Collins
- R.W. Dellenbach, Fort Collins
- Christina Dawkins, Loveland
- Bob Ghent, Fort Collins
- Dwight Ghent, Fort Collins
- George McCadden, Boulder
All 50 of the inductees were named Colorado Dealer of the Year at some time during their careers and represented the state in the TIME Dealer of the Year award competition.
“Being inducted into the Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame is a true mark of excellence,” said Anthony Brownlee, 2021 chair of the Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame. “This first group of inductees represents household names from throughout Colorado who are an inspiration to us all.”
