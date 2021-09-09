Longmont Chick-fil-A to get second drive-through lane

LONGMONT — The Chick-fil-A at 215 Ken Pratt Blvd. will close for at least two months to get some cosmetic changes, a bit more building heft, less parking — and a second drive-through lane.

Page from site plan shows a Longmont Chick-fil-A with some changes on the way. Courtesy city of Longmont Planning and Development Services departmen

Planning documents show the building size increasing by about 9% to 4,642 square feet, new exterior security lighting and buffed up signage.

The big difference, though, will be enhancements to the drive-through — heavily trafficked space for the fast food fried chicken franchise even pre-COVID. The location will get a second drive-through lane and cede 10 parking spots to make room for it.

Allowing for usual delays, on an eight- to nine-week estimated closure look for a Christmas re-opening.

The landowner is Longmont-based Gen III Enterprises LLC, and Greenwood Village-based Merrick & Co. did the engineering, according to the planning documents.

