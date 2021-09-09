Boulder entrants have two of eight slots on DARPA project

BOULDER — Cold atom, quantum computing tech firm ColdQuanta Inc. and the University of Colorado Boulder were chosen for a DARPA project dubbed SAVaNT.

A trade journal on homeland security reported the selection. DARPA is the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency with a cultural reputation for sourcing hush-hush government activity. SAVaNT stands for the Science of Atomic Vapors for New Technologies program.

SAVaNT will look into “the performance limits of atomic vapors at room temperature and exploit their unique advantages” for the Department of Defense, the article said. The vapors are generated as part of atomic physics experiments to drive the examination of astrophysical problems.

Three other universities, three other companies, and a lab in Canada in were also chosen. A ninth member of the research work will be added in coming months, the journal said.

