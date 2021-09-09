$100 million Weld County biogas lawsuit can proceed

DENVER — The Colorado Supreme Court said a $100 million lawsuit filed by a company against Weld County and a state agency can move forward.

Sponsored Content Register for Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin – David vs. Goliath: How To Win Big in Business

BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar Shave Club. Sponsored by McDonald Toyota Greeley. Read More

The Colorado Sun reported the Court declined to hear an appeal by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment that asserted the state’s sovereign immunity prevents the suit by Heartland Biogas.

The company’s former plant southeast of LaSalle produced natural gas from manure and food waste. A byproduct of the process produced a liquid fertilizer it sold to farmers.

Heartland sued after Weld County regulators said they couldn’t sell the liquid byproduct. Its prior owner did have the right and Heartland believed it had acquired it along with the plant, which it invested about $102 million in.

The liquid built up in storage ponds and eventually forced the plant to close.

The suit can now continue in Denver District Court.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC