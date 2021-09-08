General Cannabis changes name after Trees acquisition

DENVER — General Cannabis Corp (OTCQX: CANN), a Denver-based pot production and sales firm that last year acquired Boulder cultivator SevenFive Farm, will do business under the tradename Trees following the recent acquisition of Trees Englewood Dispensary.

Sponsored Content Longmont Chamber Celebrates 25 Years of Safety Program Through Pinnacol Assurance

The Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to celebrate 25 years helping members save money and improve workplace safety through its safety program, a partnership with member brokers and Pinnacol Workers’ Compensation Insurance. Read More

The tradename has yet to be filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

The company will continue to trade under the ticker CANN on the OTCQB.

“We are excited about building on the footprint of Trees, forming new partnerships in the cannabis industry and opening new retail dispensary locations. Trees is ready for the next stage of our growth,” Trees founder Tim Brown said in a prepared statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC