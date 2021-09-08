Ziggi’s plans new coffee shop in Broomfield business park

BROOMFIELD — Mead-headquartered coffee shop franchisor Ziggi’s Coffee plans its latest expansion into the Broomfield market.
The new shop was reviewed by city leaders Tuesday and received mostly positive feedback from both elected officials and residents.
“I’ve heard many desires in our community about more food and beverage options, and I think this fills some of that need,” Broomfield City Councilman Deven Shaff said.
The proposed new shop is expected to be 624 square feet on less than an acre south of W. 116th Circle in the Jeffco Business Center.
It will include a drive-through, outdoor seating and a walk-up window.
“The drive-thru restaurant is not a permitted use in this [planned unit development or PUD] area and the applicant will need to request a PUD plan amendment to add the use as well as requesting future consideration of a site development plan,” according to Broomfield planning documents.
The Ziggi’s is expected to employ four to six part-time workers each day.
Ziggi’s has grown rapidly from its original location at 400 Main St. in Longmont, which opened in 2004.
The company recently moved its headquarters from Longmont to a larger space in Mead.
Ziggi’s has about 40 coffee shops operating across the country and dozens more in development. It inked its 100th franchise agreement this year.
