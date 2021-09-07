Weld takes property tax hit

Weld County’s assessed property valuation declined $2.7 billion last year, the Denver Post reported, an 18% decline from 2019 that is largely due to a drop in oil and gas extraction.

The cut means $45 million less in taxes; last year proceeds from this business totaled 43% of the county’s property tax revenue. Weld is Colorado’s top energy-producing county.