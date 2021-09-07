Vacation home rental company grows 60%

Steamboat Springs-based Moving Mountains bought Breckenridge-based Paragon Lodging on undisclosed terms, a Summit County journal reported. Moving Mountains added 70 vacation homes to a rental portfolio of 120. Moving Mountains has homes and residences in Steamboat Springs, Vail and Beaver Creek.
Sponsored Content
Longmont Chamber Celebrates 25 Years of Safety Program Through Pinnacol Assurance
The Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to celebrate 25 years helping members save money and improve workplace safety through its safety program, a partnership with member brokers and Pinnacol Workers’ Compensation Insurance.