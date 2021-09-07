Techstars hires exec for new branding, comms role

BOULDER — Startup accelerator Techstars has hired Matthew Grossman to its newly created role of chief brand and communications officer.

Grossman is based in London (Techstars is a global accelerator that’s headquartered in Boulder) and was a vice president of communications there for The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS).

“Matthew’s successful track record at building widely known brands in a decentralized environment make him the perfect fit for this role,” said Gavet. “With his experience in international strategic message development, I am confident that Matthew will be an asset to our team and help advance our business objectives around the globe.”

