State cannabis industry tops $11 billion in sales

The Colorado cannabis industry passed the $11 billion in June after topping the $10 billion mark in March, the Longmont Times Call reported. The totals are since recreational marijuana businesses began operating in 2014.

2021 is set to eclipse all annual records to date, as well, the paper said. The growth has led to increased mergers and acquisitions in the industry.