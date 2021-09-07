IT provider names CMO

BOULDER — Automox Inc. has appointed Justin Talerico as its chief marketing officer.

A press release said Talerico has a quarter century in marketing cloud and SaaS companies. He was most reeently CMO at training provider A Cloud Guru in Austin, Texas. He also worked at Linux Academy.

Automox founder and CEO Jay Prassl cited Talerico’s “data-driven marketing and a deep expertise in leading high growth cloud companies.”

Automox makes IT security software, which it says is used by 2,000 clients in 30 countries.

The company raised $110 million in a Series C round in April and $30 million prior to that in Jan. 2020. All-told it’s raised some $152 million. Automox hired a chief revenue officer in March.

