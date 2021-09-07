Innosphere raises $5.6 million for new fund

FORT COLLINS — A venture capital arm of incubator-accelerator Innosphere raised $5,575,000 for its new investment fund, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Sponsored Content Longmont Chamber Celebrates 25 Years of Safety Program Through Pinnacol Assurance

The Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to celebrate 25 years helping members save money and improve workplace safety through its safety program, a partnership with member brokers and Pinnacol Workers’ Compensation Insurance. Read More

Innosphere Ventures Fund II LP will invest in “B2B, SaaS, and medical technology companies,” starting with four such firms to be named this month, according to Michael Freeman, a fund managing partner.

Freeman called it “the first closing of our second fund” and said the pooled venture capital kitty will total between $30 million and $40 million by the time multiple closings conclude in mid-2022.

This first round began in mid-July, the SEC Form D said, and the minimum investment was $125,000. It attracted 19 investors, kicking in an average of about $293,400 apiece.

Innosphere’s first venture capital fund totaled $6 million, all in.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC