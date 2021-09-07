FlexJobs buys Job-Hunt.org

BOULDER — Boulder-based FlexJobs Corp., an online job services company for professionals seeking remote or flexible-scheduled work, has acquired career resources website Job-Hunt.org for an undisclosed sum.

Job-Hunt.org includes more than 1,000 articles by job search and career experts and free e-books for job seekers, according to a FlexJobs news release.

The companies’ “largely complement each other in purpose and mission, each dedicated to providing the job seeker with the right tools and insight needed to secure a job in today’s marketplace,” the release said.

“I have been a long-time fan of Job-Hunt’s dedication to high-quality content around the many varied and sometimes quite challenging aspects of job searching,” FlexJobs CEO Sara Sutton said in the release. “Bringing Job-Hunt under the FlexJobs umbrella is a natural extension of FlexJobs’ mission to help job seekers be successful in their job search and career, and we are excited to connect even more people to the incredible wealth of resources that Job-Hunt.org offers.”

