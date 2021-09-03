Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction



Funding Friday: 3D printing startup completes pre-seed round

By  — 

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

  • Fortius Metals Inc., a Louisville advanced metals 3D printing startup that spun off from the Erie company Elementum 3D, raised $1.4 million in a pre-seed round. Fortius CEO Jeff Lints told BizWest that it exceeded its goal of $1 million. The company uses a technique called reactive additive manufacturing to create stronger, lighter metal fabrications. Fortius will immediately transition to a seed round that Lints hopes will be complete by the end of the year. The funding will be used for equipment and personnel, Lints said.
  • Lafayette financial data company FinGoal Inc. launched an indefinite equity, options and debt funding round. FinGoal creates products that analyze user spending and comparison-shops every transaction to ensure the user is getting the best value for the money. The minimum investment for the round is $5,000. No funds have been raised thus far.
  • Loveland developer McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc., under the entity MXD Granary SLC Investments LLC, raised $10.9 million in equity.
  • CleanRobotics Technologies Inc., a Longmont company that develops waste bins that use artificial intelligence to sort trash, recycling and compost, has raised $5.5 million of a $6.1 million round. 

