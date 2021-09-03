Duda acquires Quebec e-commerce company Snipcart

PALO ALTO, California — Duda Inc., a California-based website-development company with an expanding presence in Louisville, has acquired Quebec-based Snipcart, an e-commerce solution that enables businesses to add a shopping cart to any website.

The acquisition comes just three months after Duda raised $50 million in Series D funding, taking its total funding haul to $100 million.

Duda employs 40 people at 1025 Cannon St. in downtown Louisville, with plans to add another 10 employees locally by year-end, said Oded Ouaknine, Duda’s chief customer officer, who is also in charge of the Louisville office.

“Our Louisville office is where we have our customer success, education, sales and other customer-facing teams,” Ouaknine said in an email to BizWest. “These teams will play an important role in helping ensure the Snipcart-Duda integration is well received by our customer base, that we help Snipcart scale its customer support processes, develop excellent education and training material, work with our customers on adapting the solution to their needs, which would all be key in guaranteeing the success of this acquisition. We continue to hire in the Louisville office to support this acquisition and Duda’s growth.”

Duda said the global pandemic has changed habits for consumption of goods and services, with the global e-commerce market expected to grow by 50% to an estimated $6.3 trillion by the year 2024.

“Duda has already seen a staggering increase of 265% year-over-year in e-commerce sites being built on its platform, driving the company to make the acquisition in order to further accelerate its growth in this space,” the company said in a press release announcing the Snipcart acquisition. “With the addition of Snipcart, Duda’s customer base will benefit from a highly flexible e-commerce solution that can make any data or inventory they have shoppable while offering the tools needed to easily sell either physical or digital products, add shopping carts, accept one-time payments, or on-going subscriptions, and all under a seamless and beautifully designed online buying experience.”

Duda said it would “invest heavily” in expanding its team, including adding more capabilities and features to the core Snipcart platform.