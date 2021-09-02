Vail pledges $560K to expand youth access to outdoor recreation

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) will donate $560,000 to 11 organizations dedicated to expanding youth access to outdoor recreation opportunities.

Sponsored Content Accepting nominations for Notable Women in Health Care

Recognizing Women in Health Care who are leading their teams through the COVID-19 crisis. Nominate them today! Read More

In an expansion of its Epic for Everyone youth access program, the company for the first time will provide nearly $100,000 to the National Brotherhood of Skiers to support its mission of developing and supporting ski and snowboard athletes of color.

Additional grant recipients include:

Boys and Girls Club of the Twin Cities, $55,000.

Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Ohio, $25,000.

Boys and Girls Club of Boston, $56,700.

Good Shepherd Services NYC, $100,000.

City Kids Wilderness Project—Baltimore and Washington, DC, $45,162.

Boys and Girls Club of Metro Baltimore, $20,356.

Indigenous Life Sport Academy—Whistler, British Columbia, $42,220.

Chicago Youth Centers, $24,282.

Girls Inc. Chicago, $16,421.

SOS Outreach—Chicago and Detroit, $76,940.

“Vail Resorts is committed to making the sport more accessible through Epic for Everyone, including growing our youth access program,” Vail CEO Rob Katz said in a prepared statement. “We’re proud to be able to support and accelerate efforts to get kids on mountains across the country. By partnering with the National Brotherhood of Skiers and regional nonprofits closely tied to the communities surrounding our resort locations, we’re looking forward to introducing kids to skiing and snowboarding who otherwise may not have access—broadening lifelong engagement by removing some of the sports’ barriers to entry.”