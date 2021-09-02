Poudre Valley REA to return $3.6M to members

FORT COLLINS — Poudre Valley REA will return $3.6 million to members through member credits approved by the organization’s board of directors.

Qualifying members who had service from PVREA in 1993, 1994, 2004, 2005 and 2020 — or any combination of those years — will receive the credits, according to a press release.

Current cooperative members will receive credits to their account, while former members and those receiving more than $600 will be mailed a check during September, the organization said. A list of members eligible to receive the credits is available here.

“PVREA is proud to return member investments back into the communities they serve,” the organization said in the press release. “ In the past 10 years, more than $15 million has been returned to the membership. Since its founding in 1939, over $75 million has been returned through member credits.”

Member credits constitute the cooperative’s annual margins — revenues minus expenses — which are allocated to each member based on their individual usage and purchase of electricity. The funds are returned to members over time, after the coop has used the funds as operating capital to invest in power lines, substations and other electric system assets.