Patent lawsuit against Burris Co. dismissed

GREELEY — A lawsuit against Greeley-based Burris Co. Inc. over alleged patent infringement and breach of contract is over. Wisconsin Archery Products LLC, which brought the lawsuit July 15, filed a notice of voluntary dismissal on Aug. 31.
The notice does not provide a reason for the dismissal but said each party would bear its own court costs and attorney fees.
The original lawsuit claimed that Burris failed to defend the patent on Wisconsin Archery’s rangefinding bow sight and continued to sell its Oracle Rangefinding Bow Sight, allegedly based on Wisconsin Archery’s patent, even after its agreement had been terminated. Wisconsin Archery is based in Grafton, Wisconsin.
Burris website on Wednesday, Sept. 1, touted its new rangefinding bow sight. “The wait is over,” the verbiage read. The now-named Oracle X “instantly provides the distance to your target and exact aiming point factoring the angle of your shot.”
Wisconsin Archery’s attorney Michael Griggs of Boyle Frederickson S.C. did not respond to a voicemail message. Joshua Lawley, senior customer service manager, said the parties were able to settle “peacefully out of court.”“Burris is now in agreement with Wisconsin Archery with some modifications to the agreement and all parties are now satisfied,” he wrote in an email to BizWest.
