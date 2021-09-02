Home » Industry News » Entrepreneurs / Small Business



Larimer SBDC, Loveland Business Development Center holding entrepreneurship bootcamps

FORT COLLINS and LOVELAND — As part of National Small Business Week, which runs from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17, the Larimer Small Business Development Center and the Loveland Business Development Center are hosting a series of free, half-day bootcamps for entrepreneurs. 

Topics include:

  • Startups.
  • Marketing.
  • Financial tracking.
  • Human resources and talent.

Sessions will be held at various times and locations in Loveland and Fort Collins. For a full schedule of events, visit larimersbdc.org/national-small-business-week/.


 