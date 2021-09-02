Home » Industry News » Agribusiness



JBS, union agree to new collective bargaining agreement

GREELEY — JBS USA and the United Food and Commercial Workers Union have agreed on a new four-year collective bargaining agreement for 3,000 workers at the JBS plant in Greeley.

The new deal sets based wages at the facility between $21.75 and $28.25 an hour, raises disability pay to $425 a week, adds a PPO plan to health insurance options and boosts safety and training protocols, according to a press release.

A spokesperson said base pay had been $18 to $22.65, meaning that wages will increase  about 20%; two night shifts, she said, will now get an extra dollar an hour, compared with 10 cents  to 20 cents an hour before. The previous weekly disability pay was $250 a week.

Local union president Kim Cordova said the contract “benefits [workers’] wallets, health and well-being.”

JBS USA division president Tim Schellpeper said it “contributes to the overall well-being of our team.”


 