Sovos ads Procter & Gamble, Electronic Arts execs to board

LOUISVILLE — Sovos Brands Inc., a food brands umbrella company seeking to go public through an initial public offering, has added a pair of new members to its board of directors.

Those additions are Valarie Sheppard, former executive vice president and treasurer of The Procter & Gamble Co.; and Mala Singh, chief people officer for Electronic Arts Inc.

“These appointments come at an exciting time for the company as we continue our mission to introduce more delicious, one-of-a-kind food brands to our consumers. Both Valarie and Mala bring a wealth of experience in their respective areas, and we believe their skills and perspectives will both complement and enhance our current board. We look forward to their contributions,” Sovos board chairman William Johnson said in a prepared statement.

Sovos, a formerly California-based food brand company, is seeking an IPO for up to $100 million and could become Boulder County’s latest publicly traded firm.

The company made headlines locally in 2018 when it bought Bellvue-based Noosa Yoghurt LLC and again in 2020 when it absorbed Denver waffle mix maker Birch Benders LLC.

Since those acquisitions, the company has relocated its headquarters to Louisville, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Colorado Secretary of State.

Sovos has manufacturing locations in Austin, Texas, and Bellvue.