FNBO hires new senior director of community banking in Colorado

OMAHA, Nebraska — First National Bank of Omaha, which operates Colorado branches in Brighton, Boulder, Longmont, Johnstown, Loveland, Greeley, Kersey, Windsor, Fort Collins and Wellington, has hired Karen Klerman as its new senior director of community banking.

She will service the bank’s Front Range operations.

Klerman previously held senior positions with Wells Fargo Bank NA along with a board position at Boulder Housing Partners.

“We are fortunate to have Karen join FNBO,” Gretchen Wahl, FNBO managing director of community banking, said in a prepared statement. “Her knowledge of the front range market and expertise in commercial real estate finance make her a valuable addition to our team.”

First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, which has more than $24 billion in assets and almost 5,000 employees. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.