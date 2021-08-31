Notable Women in Commercial Real Estate

Honoring a Woman in commercial real estate who works with clients to buy, lease, sell, or rent nonresidential properties, such as office, retail space, industrial and multi-family properties. Commercial real estate professionals must know a good deal about tax and zoning laws, as well as market data, financial analysis, property management, and more.

The leaders profiled in the following pages were nominated by their peers at work and in the community and showcase the diversity of talent in our market. The leadership shown by the individuals profiled here is setting an example to shape a better future for our region.

METHODOLOGY: The honorees did not pay to be included. Their profiles were drawn from nomination materials. This list features only individuals for whom nominations were submitted and accepted after a review by our editorial team. To qualify for the list, nominees must be employed at companies in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, notable executives are running businesses, navigating company restructurings, arguing high-stakes legal cases, and finding efficiencies in manufacturing processes. These notable individuals also mentor, teach and volunteer in their communities.

Audrey Berne

Colorado Group Inc.

Broker associate

Years in industry: 33

College, university: University of Colorado Denver, University of Denver

Audrey Berne, as noted by Colorado Group president Scott Reichenberg, “is one of the most successful producers in the firm year over year since she came to the Colorado Group. Her 33 years of experience provides unmatched guidance, thoughtfulness and support of the newer brokers and certainly her clients.”

Berne has been active during her career. She has served as an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business. She worked on the development committee and economic development committee for the Boulder Chamber of Commerce from 2000-2005, is past president of the Colorado Daily, a member of the board of directors of the Boulder Jewish Community Foundation, and an adviser with the Boulder County Safehouse.

“She is dedicated to assisting her clients and peers with the best guidance to assist them in making the best business decisions that are in alignment with their goals. Audrey is especially adept in her ability to identify and focus on the requirements of property owners, tenants, and investors and providing strategic advice to help them achieve their goals,” Reichenberg said. “Her interpersonal skills combined with mastery in negotiating and closing transactions are invaluable when working with buyers and sellers in stabilizing and developing their properties. Audrey is highly respected by property and business owners, tenants, developers, public administrators and brokers alike. As a testament to her accomplishments, she continues to work with clients who have relied on her for 10, 20, 30+ years.”

Ashley Davidson

Brinkman Real Estate

Director of real estate management

Years in industry: 15

College, university: University of Texas at Austin

“Ashley is an exceptional leader who, after taking over the real estate management division three years ago, has doubled the team and led the department to profitability for the first time in the company’s history,” said her nominator, co-worker Stephanie Ashley.

“She has also been directly responsible for asset management that has led to a 140% increase in annual revenue and a 150% increase in net income, as well as leading the division through expansion into new states for the first time. Ashley is unique in her industry in that she truly values the partnership between tenant and landlord and believes it has a positive multiplying effect on the community,” she said. “Through unique contract structures, marketing assistance, and program development, she aims to give a positive experience to our tenants. Ashley has been volunteering with Divine Canines for several years and is passionate about providing physical and emotional support to at-risk children and veterans through this human/animal bond.”

Lynda Gibbons

Gibbons White Inc

Managing broker

Years in industry: 35

College, university: University of Colorado

“Lynda has demonstrated incredible leadership by leading her team at Gibbons White over many years and through many economic hurdles and cycles. She mentors a team of 10 women and men in institutional quality property and asset management, managing about two million square feet of commercial property in Boulder County,” said Gibbons White vice president Amanda Schuck.

“She also mentors nine other licensed brokers in the art and science of structuring commercial real estate transactions, creating a culture that honors all kinds of investors, owner users, and tenants through sometimes turbulent waters. She also structures complex tax deferred exchange transactions and creates limited liability companies for acquisition of investment properties.

“Her role in asset management requires that she create strategic plans for properties under management including right sizing their tenant occupants, ensuring the property is living up to its highest and best use, and including a strategy for debt restructuring and creating the plan for hold period as well as the right timing for disposition,” Schuck said.

“Lynda has been successful in creating long-term client relationships that support her growth and the growth of the firm, which is highly committed to the community in which it serves. After 35 years of growing in the commercial real estate industry, Lynda finds that every week there is something new to learn and to share with others, and for this reason she has no intention of retiring anytime soon. Her life in Boulder and at Gibbons White is so rewarding to her in so many ways, and she feels as if still, she has a lot to give to others, both her clients and her team.”

Jamie Globelnik

Realtec Commercial Services

Commercial broker

Years in industry: 7

College, university: Colorado State University

“Jamie is an asset to her peers and co-workers at Realtec Commercial Services in Northern Colorado. In the past 18 months, Jamie has served as president elect as well as being an active board member for Commercial Real Estate Women,” said Steve Stansfield, owner/broker of Realtec. “In the upcoming year of 2022, Jamie will serve as president of CREW. Jamie is also a member of Northern Colorado Commercial Association of Realtors (NCCAR).”

In 2020, Globelnik was voted Northern Colorado Commercial Association of Realtors Rookie Broker of the Year for having the highest level of real estate transactions with three years of experience or less. “Her transaction volume was twice the amount of the 2019 rookie of the year,” Stansfield said.

Globelnik provides market research and analysis for Realtec Commercial Services and authors a quarterly report for the company. She specializes in office, medical, and industrial leasing and sales.

In 2020, Globelnik represented the seller in the disposition of the Sky Pond office building in Loveland. “The sale was $9.6 million representing one of the highest per square foot sales in Northern Colorado,” he said.

“With Jamie’s experience assisting in the property management department at McWhinney Real Estate Services and being a leasing agent for luxury apartment homes, she has provided the highest level of professionalism and special zeal for Realtec Commercial Services and the organizations she belongs to. Jamie’s take-charge attitude, attention to detail combined with her ability to collaborate and maintain strong working relationships with her peers and the public makes her the ideal choice for recognition as a Notable Woman in Commercial Real Estate.

Terri Hanna

WW Reynolds Co.

Management and brokerage

Years in industry: 20

College, university: Oklahoma State University, Metropolitan State University

“Terri has been irreplaceable to our team for our portfolio assignment in Fort Collins,” said Wade Doidge, principal with Cress Capital. “Prospect Park is a 23-building, 505,000-square-foot innovation campus that she spearheads the operations, leasing, and project management for our entire portfolio in the Fort Collins market. She was essential in the transition when we acquired the assets four years ago and has continued to add value throughout our ownership,” he said.

“She has done this with a constant, professional demeanor, and her involvement in the local community has directly translated into our financial success. She directs our maintenance team, all our vendors and suppliers, municipal contacts, and the public relations communication to the brokerage community.

“She has predictive insight to our investment that has helped us throughout our investment, especially as the global pandemic hit. Her insight and guidance about the local market, tenant relations and construction management expertise has allowed us to improve our investment in ways that were not even identified when we made this investment,” Doidge said.

Michelle Hickey Crawford

RE/Max Commercial Alliance

Commercial Realtor

Years in industry: 20

College, university: Colorado State University

Michelle Hickey Crawford is ranked among the top 50 Re/Max Commercial agents in the U.S. and is a recipient of the Re/Max Hall of Fame award and the Costar Power Broker Award. “Michelle is committed to meeting her client’s goals and utilizing her dynamic professional network to achieve these goals. She is an integral part of the Northern Colorado Community and is a member of the CREW network,” said FNBO banker Brittany Brown. “Michelle’s 20 years of experience in the real estate field give her a distinct advantage and understanding of the specifics surrounding real estate. This allows her to navigate the waters of real estate seamlessly and efficiently,” Brown said.

Gene Vaughn, broker/owner with the Re/Max Commercial organization, said Hickey Crawford served on the Northern Colorado Commercial Association of Realtors Board 2017-2019.

On a personal level, she supports Animal Friends Alliance, United Way, Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, and Dumb Friends League. She has competed in and finished the grueling Ironman triathlon.

“Michelle has assisted me in many of my own commercial transactions as well as those of many of my referred clients and customers,” Vaughan said. “She holds the well-respected CCIM designation from the National Association of Realtors. But her local knowledge and experience with market conditions and trends is excellent.”

“She is a real professional,” he said.

Melissa Moran

CBRE

Vice president

Years in industry: 15

College, university: DePaul University, Colorado State University

A highly-experienced commercial real estate specialist, with expertise in Northern Colorado retail assets, Melissa Moran is a sought-after broker, speaker, contributor and advisor to investment sales professionals and owners seeking to maximize the value of their assets.

“They are drawn to Melissa because of her depth of knowledge and industry experience, but they are loyal to her because the experience she creates is memorable and enjoyable. Her focus on creating value for her clients is evident in her 2020 track record when her transaction volume exceeded $21 million, including leasing more than 65,000 square feet of retail space at the height of the pandemic and the sale of multiple retail buildings in Northern Colorado,” said Stacy Miller, the economic development director for Windsor.

“For Melissa, it’s not just about production. She gives back by mentoring and speaking to future Colorado State University real estate students, teaching for the International Council of Shopping Centers, and serving as the 2020 board president for two real estate associations — CREW Northern Colorado and the Colorado/Wyoming Chapter of CCIM. Melissa is a hard-working, engaging real estate professional who honors dependability and innovative solutions to real estate transactions. Her positivity and broad understanding of the commercial real estate profession, including asset management, marketing and brokerage make her a person I’m honored to recommend as a notable influencer in commercial real estate.”

Mistene Nugent

CBRE

Vice president

Years in industry: 3

College, university: Colorado State University

“Mistene is an outstanding commercial real estate professional working in Northern Colorado. She continues to have a significant impact on all of her clients, providing real estate expertise to businesses looking to grow, expand, invest, or downsize,” said Adam Hertzler, a vice president with FirstBank.

“Mistene is calm, determined, and focuses on her clients’ success. While fairly new to the commercial real estate world, she has quickly made a significant impact at CBRE as well as the community. By her focus on getting clients commercial real estate, she continues to help small businesses grow, which provides job opportunities and continued economic improvement in Northern Colorado,” Hertzler said.

“I have had a professional relationship with Mistene through mutual customers for the past 18 months and have seen her continue to give her very best to all clients she works with. Her industry knowledge provides her the ability to guide and lead her community through real estate decisions with ease, efficiency, and transparency.”

Heidi Schamber

Market Real Estate

Broker/partner

Years in industry: 15

College, university: University of Colorado

“In March of 2021, we were proud to have Heidi Schamber become a partner of one of the fastest growing commercial brokerages in Boulder County, Market Real Estate. She is sought out by brokers and clients everywhere for her ability to lead deals with transparency, knowledge and good vibes,” said Annie Larner of Moss Marketing.

“Taking charge is second nature to her, and honest, human leadership is her super power. In 2020 and 2021, arguably some of the most complicated years in much of the commercial real estate world, Heidi closed more than $36 million in deals. We could talk about the $12 million in multi-family sales, the 600,000 square feet in commercial transactions or the 100+ clients served in just the past couple of years, but for Heidi it is not about the numbers. It’s about the process,” Larner said.

“The recent deal she is most proud of is where she was able to find a perfect commercial condo for a small, woman-owned business. Her client originally wanted a short-term lease, but Heidi encouraged her to look at things differently and consider the limitations that women put on themselves. Heidi sniffed out the perfect opportunity, and now her client is the proud owner of a creative retail studio.

“Few things make Heidi happier than empowering women through real estate. In addition to crushing it at work, Heidi is vice president of the board at Mother House, she produces a podcast about Boulder businesses with fellow broker Rachel Rohrig, and she shares her knowledge with other industry professionals through real estate meetups. She is a problem solver, a supporter of women in business, a spiritual gangster, a loving mama of two boys, and a bona fide boss babe who never takes ‘half-assed’ for an answer. We can’t think of a better up-and-coming real estate star for the Notable Women in Real Estate Award.”

Ashley Stiles

Tribe Development

Founder and CEO

Years in industry: 15

College, university: Colorado State University, University of Denver

“As a graduate of Colorado State University and a longtime resident of Windsor, Ashley Stiles’ commitment to and passion for Northern Colorado runs deep. Although her career has taken her to destinations all over the world, she always comes back to Northern Colorado and is proud to have founded her company, Tribe Development, here in March 2019,” said Nicole Staudinger, president of FirstBank.

“A nationally certified minority-owned and woman-owned small business, Tribe curates its projects with five core values in mind: community, honesty, thoughtful design, drive and backbone. Ashley’s identity and experience as a Native American woman inform and inspire her approach to development, creating an environment where all voices and perspectives are heard and respected. Tribe sets itself apart in the development world and uses its unique perspective to create a truly one-of-a-kind sense of place with every project,” Staudinger said.

“Since launching Tribe, Ashley has begun work on several projects that are key to the future of the Front Range, including the CSU Spur campus at the National Western Center. Ashley has also worked on community-changing projects like Denver Union Station, as well as The Elizabeth Hotel and Lucky’s grocery in Fort Collins. She was recently awarded the redevelopment of multiple parcels in historic downtown Windsor. This adaptive reuse project will create a vibrant new place to enhance the lives of current residents and attract new visitors.”

Over the course of her career, she has completed more than $1 billion in development projects. “Ashley is a sought-after expert in the Northern Colorado real estate community and is frequently quoted in the press and asked to speak on panels. She was recently nominated for CSU’s Distinguished Alumni Award and is a member of Colorado State University’s Green and Gold Foundation Board and CSU Everitt School of Real Estate Board.”

Cobey Wess

SVN | Denver Commercial

Vice president

Years in industry: 15

College, university: Colorado State University

Multiple nominators cited Cobey Wess’s professionalism and strong client representation in suggesting Wess for a Notables recognition.

“Cobey has become a prominent voice and broker in Northern Colorado commercial real estate. She has repeatedly earned high sales honors from SVN nationally, including the President’s Club award in 2019,” said managing director Steve Kawulok. “She was a select panelist in a Chicago-based SVN production featuring outstanding women in the real estate brokerage industry. She has taken leadership roles with Colorado Real Estate Women on the Northern Colorado board, and participates in national CREW functions as local representative.”

Stacy Miller, economic development director for the town of Windsor, said Wess “has proven success with leasing and sale of commercial properties. Her experience in lease negotiations and commercial sales coupled with her business consulting history, provides an excellent background for helping companies of all sizes with their unique real estate needs.”

And Kristen Bernhardt, a business associate with FirstBank, said Wess is a “role model for women in the commercial real estate industry.”

Wess is involved on a personal level with St. Jude Hospital as well as local causes through the Northern Colorado Commercial Association of Realtors organization. She has mentored several students at CSU to help them understand the commercial real estate industry.