Innosphere tops off digital health startup’s seed round

FORT COLLINS — Startup incubator Innosphere closed out Heads Up Health’s seed funding round at $2.25 million, a press release said.

Crunchbase said Heads Up had raised $3.1 million through November: a pre-seed round of $1.2 million and $1.9 million in seed funding. The investment tracker lists Innosphere as Heads Up’s sole investor.

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Heads Up Health combines a user’s clinical data with lifestyle information on a single platform, with health analytics. Clients include individuals, sports teams and health care providers.

Possible applications include remote patient monitoring, including self-monitoring at home. Information can be shared among doctors and other caregivers, and integrates with lab test results and health-focused wearable devices.

Health regulations and insurance providers have increased support for such work, the release said.

Innosphere Ventures general partner John Smith in the release cited “the accelerated growth of the digital health analytics transformation” and since the group’s investments, has joined the startup’s board.

Heads Up founder and CEO Dave Korsunsky said the company wants to “lead the digital health analytics transformation and implement precision medicine.”

Some 40,000 users in 60 countries have worked with the platform.