Cytocom changes name, ticker

FORT COLLINS — Cytocom Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLI) changed its name to Statera BioPharma Inc. and gets a new ticker symbol, effective Wednesday, Sept. 1, a press release said.

Sponsored Content Longmont Chamber Celebrates 25 Years of Safety Program Through Pinnacol Assurance

The Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to celebrate 25 years helping members save money and improve workplace safety through its safety program, a partnership with member brokers and Pinnacol Workers’ Compensation Insurance. Read More

The clinical-stage drug developer’s new symbol will be “STAB,” and it looks to begin using the letters in working-title names of prospective drugs. Its pediatric Crohn’s disease hopeful and lead drug candidate is termed STAB201. A prospective treatment for acute or “long-haul” COVID-19 is now called STAB205.

The two prospects begin Stage 3 and Stage 2 clinical trials, respectively, by year-end.

The erstwhile Cytocom reported a modest second-quarter loss of $700,000 on no revenue in mid-August and affirmed that a $90 million debt-and-equity commitment from three New York investment groups will tide it over as its more-advanced drug candidates are tested.

CEO Mike Handley expects to begin enrollment in five new clinical trials across four indications by mid-2022, the press release said, with more on-deck beyond next year.

The company in July completed its reverse merger with Cleveland BioLabs, bringing the venture public under the latter’s CBLI ticker symbol.

It traded recently at about a $110 million market cap.