Animal Friends to expand Taft Hill facility

Animal Friends Alliance’s Taft Hill Campus will be expanded and renovated to include a new cat shelter, enrichment center, community spaces, and animal care facilities. Construction is projected to be completed in August 2022. Courtesy VFLA Architecture + Interiors

FORT COLLINS — Animal Friends Alliance has broken ground on a new $2.8 million expansion to its Taft Hill Campus, 2200 N. Taft Hill Road in Fort Collins. Completed construction is expected in August 2022.

The nonprofit organization, which provides companion-animal resources, services and education to prevent pet homelessness, will use the space to unify its sheltering programs and provide services to additional animals and families in Northern Colorado, the organization said in a written statement.

Animal Friends Alliance’s capital campaign, Bringing Paws Together, has raised more than $1.6 million toward construction of the new and renovated shelter. A new 3,500-square-foot building will be constructed, and 4,800 square feet of existing space will be renovated.

The organization said the new space will house a new cat shelter, a new enrichment center, central lobby and community room. The cat shelter will include 11 colony rooms, allowing for cage-free living for feline residents and more interaction between cats and potential adopters. The additional community spaces will provide room for education, special events and training for shelter animals.

“We’re thrilled to take this next step toward the completion of our new shelter,” Sarah Swanty, executive director of Animal Friends Alliance and co-chair of the Bringing Paws Together campaign, said in a press release. “Not only will this new facility allow us to be more efficient with our resources and provide even better care for the animals in our shelter, but it will allow us to create welcoming spaces to educate and support members of our community.”

The alliance will continue to operate out of its Mulberry Campus, 2321 E. Mulberry St., after the construction of the new shelter. The Mulberry Campus provides space for the organization’s subsidized spay/neuter and vaccine clinic, a pet food pantry and community cat program.