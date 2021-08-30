Zayo hires Amazon exec as tech chief

BOULDER — Fiber optics infrastructure company Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has hired former Amazon Web Services sales engineering executive Ginna Raahauge as chief technology officer.

Zayo chief technology officer Ginna Raahauge. Courtesy Zayo.

She previously served as CTO for Catholic Health Initiatives.

“With her extensive and invaluable experience as both a CIO and CTO, Ginna is an ideal fit for the CIO role at Zayo,” Zayo CEO Steve Smith said in a prepared statement. “Ginna will be key to ensuring Zayo maintains a competitive edge in a fast-changing IT marketplace by providing best-in-class solutions to our employees who serve customers as they deploy top-notch digital infrastructure solutions based on Zayo’s products and technology.”