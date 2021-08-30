CREW to host bocce-ball fundraiser

WINDSOR — The Commercial Real Estate Women organization will bring back its Bocce Blast tournament as part of its 15th anniversary.

The event will be from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Pelican Lakes Golf Course in Windsor.

Proceeds from the ticket sales and silent auction will provide a scholarship for a Colorado State University student to attend the 2022 National CREW Convention in Chicago and will help support CREW’s mission of transforming the commercial real estate industry by advancing women, according to information from CREW about the event.

More information about the event and registration can be found at:https://crewnortherncolorado.com/event/crew-northern-colorado-3rd-annual-bocce-blast-tournament/