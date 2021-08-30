Boulder Chamber supports sales-tax extension, Bedrooms Are For People; opposes vote on CU South annexation

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber Monday announced its positions on 2021 city of Boulder measures. The three initiatives deal with issues crucial to the future of Boulder, including infrastructure funding, flood protection and housing.

Sponsored Content Accepting nominations for Notable Women in Health Care

Recognizing Women in Health Care who are leading their teams through the COVID-19 crisis. Nominate them today! Read More

Here are the chamber’s positions:

Extension of community, culture, resilience and safety sales and use tax: Support.

“This initiative secures otherwise unavailable funding to construct and maintain important municipal infrastructure,” the chamber said in a news release. While we believe the process for selecting the investments should have been more inclusive of input from community stakeholders, it delivers valuable investments projects that benefit our businesses, environment and residents. It also includes funding for important work that our local non-profit organizations perform. As a condition of supporting this initiative, and the related question about the use of bonds to expedite access to the tax’s revenue, we expect the City to establish a transparent process for oversight and accountability in expenditure of these funds.”

Bedrooms Are For People: Support.

“Expanding the diversity of housing options for Boulder’s workforce and families is critical to maintaining an inclusive, welcoming and economically vibrant community,” the chamber said in a news release. “This initiative offers a step in the right direction toward that vision of greater housing accessibility. At the same time, we recognize the potential for abuse of this initiative’s intended purpose, including the conversion of single-family homes into investment properties with excessive new rooms. If it is to pass, we expect that our City Council and staff will work with key stakeholders to address some of the expressed concerns.”

Let the voters decide on the annexation of CU South: Oppose.

“The Boulder Chamber has maintained a consistent position of support for the CU South annexation effort in order to meet critical flood protection goals and to secure future housing opportunities for University of Colorado faculty, students and staff,” the chamber said in a news release. “The current annexation agreement addresses those needs, while providing other binding commitments that satisfy a variety of City of Boulder land use planning interests. The proposed ballot initiative threatens to upend the current annexation process and applies impractical conditions that neither the University, nor the City, are prepared to meet and will impose further unacceptable delays on critical flood mitigation infrastructure investments.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC